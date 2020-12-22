BidaskClub Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefónica from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Telefónica by 81.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 27.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

