BidaskClub Downgrades Valhi (NYSE:VHI) to Buy

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valhi in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

VHI stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Valhi has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $458.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 71.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 63.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

