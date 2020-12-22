BidaskClub Lowers Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lithium Americas by 172.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lithium Americas by 16.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 62.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

