BidaskClub Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URI. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Rentals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.22.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $229.55 on Friday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $249.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

