BidaskClub Upgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to “Strong-Buy”

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $132.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after buying an additional 2,326,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,139,000 after purchasing an additional 837,752 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 647,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 145.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 948,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,027,000 after purchasing an additional 561,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

