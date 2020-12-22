BidaskClub Upgrades Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EEFT. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.00.

EEFT stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 260.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total transaction of $3,371,198.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

