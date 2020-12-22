BidaskClub Upgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

