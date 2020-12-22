BidaskClub Upgrades Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to Buy

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $565.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

