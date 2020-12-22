BidaskClub Upgrades Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SONA. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $289.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.