BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Major Shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 800,000 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 223,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,864. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $43.86.

BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

