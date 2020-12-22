BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 826,762 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 602,574 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth about $2,427,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,545,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 43.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 813,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 247,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.98 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

