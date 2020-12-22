BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.17

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.67, a PEG ratio of 434.60 and a beta of 1.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $28,853.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,036 shares of company stock valued at $25,678,934. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

