BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.60 and last traded at $100.56. 5,014,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 2,393,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $668,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth $452,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $387,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.