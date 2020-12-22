BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ BEAT opened at $72.06 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,941,000 after buying an additional 131,312 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 177,654 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

