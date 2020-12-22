BitBar Price Tops $5.45 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, BitBar has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. BitBar has a market cap of $258,643.74 and $598.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00022960 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,551.90 or 3.13986846 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

