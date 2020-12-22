Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $95.27 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im and BigONE. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $95.27 million and $3.67 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002203 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 85.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00025351 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Huobi, Exrates, Gate.io, Indodax, CoinBene, OKEx, Coinnest, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Bithumb, Binance, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.