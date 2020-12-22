Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Cap of $159.35 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $159.35 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $9.10 or 0.00038319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00283118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00043371 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000713 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

