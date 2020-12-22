BitcoinV Market Cap Tops $7,391.83 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One BitcoinV coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $7,391.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinV has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003488 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002113 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007036 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001414 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BitcoinV is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org. The official message board for BitcoinV is medium.com/@support_43415. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

