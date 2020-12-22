Bitcore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $226.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcore has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $226.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,151.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $611.90 or 0.02643003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00461422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.15 or 0.01352614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00648243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00288602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00025982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00072246 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,490,092 coins and its circulating supply is 17,989,133 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

