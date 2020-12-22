BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0004

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $21,701.82 and approximately $12,231.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00142551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00717028 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00190740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00368856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00069460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00103999 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

