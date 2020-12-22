BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Raised to $8.00 at Raymond James

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

NYSE BB opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,007,501.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $33,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackBerry by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,113,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackBerry by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 4.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 923,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

