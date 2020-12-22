BlackRock Inc. Acquires 70,653 Shares of comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of comScore worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,757 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in comScore by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in comScore by 20.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in comScore by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

SCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.69 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.