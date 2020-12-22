BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.86% of SecureWorks worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the second quarter worth $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.19 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SecureWorks from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

