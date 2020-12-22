BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,047,410 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,983,064 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,047,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of Oasis Petroleum worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OAS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 89,943 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 355,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $84,284.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,693 shares in the company, valued at $36,012.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 942,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $188,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,148,529 shares of company stock worth $444,307. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.75.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.