BlackRock Inc. Sells 117,105 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 34.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth $158,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $39.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.