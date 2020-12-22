BlackRock Inc. Sells 390,747 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 66.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390,747 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $178,000. 9.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

