BlackRock Inc. Sells 45,240 Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.49% of Trevena worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trevena by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Trevena, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $362.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRVN. Guggenheim began coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

