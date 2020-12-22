BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,914 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 567.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 98.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PFBI opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter.

PFBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.