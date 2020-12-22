BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE BIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 108,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

