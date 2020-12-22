BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $733.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's acquisition efforts have helped in expanding footprint and market share. Moreover, its initiatives to restructure the equity business along with its inorganic growth efforts will likely keep supporting top-line growth. Further, solid assets under management (AUM) balance is expected to continue to aid revenue growth despite the ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak. Given a solid liquidity position, BlackRock’s capital deployments look sustainable. However, persistently increasing expenses (owing to higher administration costs) are expected to hurt the bottom line. Also, the company’s high dependence on overseas revenues makes us apprehensive.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $655.50.

NYSE:BLK opened at $698.83 on Monday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $721.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $683.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $602.32. The company has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,952.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

