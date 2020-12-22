BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.09

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and traded as high as $27.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 146,692 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 296.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 989,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after acquiring an additional 739,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 52,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,367,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

