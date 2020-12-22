BlitzPredict 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $286,954.42 and $4.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002189 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

