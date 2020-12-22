Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $288,615.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00353887 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00027830 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

