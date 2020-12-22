Blocknet Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Blocknet has a market cap of $11.67 million and $14,897.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00006833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,362,491 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

