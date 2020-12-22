Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Achieves Market Cap of $80.91 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00009136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $80.91 million and approximately $75,747.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00141849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00724535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00167389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00378056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00071153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108542 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

