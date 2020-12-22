Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of BDNNY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.67. 1,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

