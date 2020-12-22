BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. BOLT has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $140,614.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00139784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00720079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00175965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00376358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00105910 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

