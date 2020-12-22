BOMB Market Capitalization Tops $685,009.05 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $685,009.05 and $86,740.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,571 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

