Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $1,868.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,868.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

BKNG traded down $29.04 on Friday, reaching $2,039.16. 7,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,012.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,802.66. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,170.03. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

