Bottos Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, OTCBTC, BigONE and IDEX. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 11% against the dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $642,568.98 and $52,094.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, IDEX, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

