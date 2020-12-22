BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.01

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.01 and last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 3967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $546,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,642,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,800. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

