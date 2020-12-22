Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 23rd. Analysts expect Bridgeline Digital to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

BLIN opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

