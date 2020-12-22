BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

BSIG opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

