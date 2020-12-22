Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

