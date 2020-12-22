Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NOMD. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

