Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,285 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 155,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $251.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $252.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day moving average is $224.91.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

