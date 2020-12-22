Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $612,000 Investment in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4,929.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.09.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

