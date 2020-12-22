Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $724,000 Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ALLETE stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.41.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

