Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Up 22.7%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 1,000,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 264,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

BWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth $931,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

