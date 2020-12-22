Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. BrightView also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BV traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 15,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,613. BrightView has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

